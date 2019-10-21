|
|
Kathie L. Justice
67, of Dover passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 in the Mercy Medical Center following an extended illness. Born December 5, 1951 in Dover she was a daughter of the late Veryl and Betty Groff Jones. Kathie was a 1970 graduate of Strasburg High School, was a member of Grace Lutheran Church at Dover, and retired from US Ceramics in Canton after many years of service. She enjoyed being outdoors and visiting many of our National Parks throughout the United States. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren; she loved the Christmas season and baking cookies and sewing stockings for her family.
A wonderful and loving wife, mother and grandmother, Kathie will be sadly missed by her husband of 38 years, Dwight Justice whom she married on January 10, 1981; daughters, Stephanie (Kyle) Martin of Montana, Laurie (Case) Seibert of Maryland; sisters, Barb Jones of Dover, Linda (Marion) Keim of Beach City, Carol (Jim) Infield of Orrville; brothers, Tom (Debbie) Jones of Mansfield, Brad Jones of Dover; grandchildren, Lucas and Payton Seibert; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 24 at 11:00 a.m. in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at 140 South Bodmer Ave., Strasburg, with Pastor Donald Rice Jr. officiating. Interment will be in the Southlawn Cemetery at Beach City. Following the burial, a luncheon will be held in the funeral home's reception center. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Kathie may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to at 6111 Oak Tree Blvd., Independence, OH 44131.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 21, 2019