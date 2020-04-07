Home

Kathleen A. Houser


1948 - 2020
Kathleen A. Houser Obituary
Kathleen A. Houser

71, of Strasburg passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 in the Amberwood Manor, New Philadelphia. She was born on Dec. 8, 1948 to the late Ralph and Jean Scott Houser. She was also preceded in death by a sister.

Private graveside services will be held in the Grandview Union Cemetery at Strasburg. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Kathleen may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 7, 2020
