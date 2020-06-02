Kathleen Anne "Kathy" Gerasimofage 77, of Leesville, Ohio, died Saturday night, May 30, 2020 in the Community Hospice Truman House at New Philadelphia following a brief illness. She retired in 2006 from Union Hospital as the Supervisor of Nutrition, a position that she held for 15 years. She was also formerly employed as a cook for the Sunny Slope Nursing Home at Bowerston, Ohio for 15 years. She was born Oct. 28, 1942 in Painesville, Ohio and was the daughter of the late James C. and Mildred E. McCormick Nichols. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Lesniewski and a two brothers, Jamie Nichols and John Nichols.She was an active and faithful member of the Leesville United Methodist Church where she was former president of the Leesville United Methodist Women. She served as president of the Leesville Chapter of TOPS #2053, and was a member of the Bowerston Women's Club, where she was active in the Card Making Club, where they would perform outreach by creating cards, and sewing, and constructing quilts. Her friends also had a Euchre Club where they would meet in alternate homes periodically for spirited euchre games. She was also very enthusiastic about crocheting and knitting. Kathy always had a positive outlook which was contagious. She has gone to walk the Streets of Gold to live eternally with her Lord and Savior. Kathy was a kind hearted woman who met no strangers. She enjoyed her time with her friends, stamping, canning, baking, and being pampered by her loving husband. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be missed by her family and many friends.She is survived by her husband, whom she met in a Bowerston restaurant, William "Bill" Gerasimof, whom she married Nov. 8, 1983; three daughters, Therese Lesniewski of Diamondhead, Miss., Mrs. Mary (Bernard) Flaherty or Archdale, N.C., and Mrs. April (Kevin) Edwards of Dover, Ohio; five grandsons, Tyler (Sarah) Flaherty of Spokane Valley, Wash., Logan Flaherty of Concord, N.C., Austin Stull, Hunter Edwards and Chace Edwards all of Dover; two great-grandchildren, Ella and Oliver Flaherty, and two brothers, Thomas (Sandy) Nichols of Sylvania, Ohio and Dan (Barb) Nichols of Madison, Ohio.A private family service will be conducted Wednesday, June 3, 2020 with her friend Rev. Jerralyn Myers officiating in the Leesville United Methodist Church following a family visitation in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville. Interment of her ashes will take place at a later date in the Leesville Cemetery. Contributions in Kathy's memory may be made to the Leesville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box #83, Leesville, Ohio 44639. To leave an online condolence message, please visit the funeral home website.Baxter-Gardner(740)-269-9225