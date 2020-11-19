Kathryn A. Gardner Weber



age 105, of Strasburg, and a long-time resident of Dundee, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020, in Park Village Health Care Center, Dover. Born January 19, 1915, in Dundee, she was a daughter of the late George F. and Viola Walter King. Kathryn graduated from Dundee High School in 1932, and went on to attend Kent State University for two years, she then began a teaching career that would span nearly four decades. At first, she taught at Winfield and Wooster Highway, then in the one-room Bender School between Bolivar and Strasburg before moving on to Bolivar Elementary. Kathryn earned her bachelor's degree in education from Malone College (later Malone University) in 1969. She taught at Dundee in the Garaway Local School District toward the end of her teaching career, retiring in 1971.



She married Lloyd Gardner in 1940, and the couple shared 53 years of marriage prior to Lloyd's passing in 1993. Later, in 1999, Kathryn married Glenn Weber who passed away in 2010. She was a member of the Dundee and Strasburg United Methodist Churches, and served both as church organist. Kathryn had a lifelong love of music, playing the piano since the tender age of three. Additionally, she belonged to Cypress Chapter 540 Order of the Eastern Star, and the Fortnightly Music Club. Kathryn loved to travel and was able to take many wonderful trips with both of her husbands to Asia, Europe and throughout the United States. She also very much enjoyed gardening, canning, quilting and playing euchre.



Kathryn is survived by her daughters, Brenda Kay Rutledge of El Paso, Texas, and Jean (Lowell) Thomas of Strasburg; her grandchildren, Jay Rutledge, Kristen (Kevin) Harvey, Laurie Thomas, Michael (Sandi) Thomas, Heather (Benj) Miller and Scott Thomas; her great-grandchildren, James Rutledge, Andrew and Lauren Harvey, Kaiden, Nolan and Mason Thomas, Gabe, Pippen and Elowyn Miller.



In an effort to help keep everyone safe during this time of the Coronavirus, services will be private. Burial will be with Lloyd Gardner in Dundee Cemetery. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Kathryn, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. The family suggests that contributions in Kathryn's memory be made to the Dundee United Methodist Church, Strasburg United Methodist Church, or Community Hospice.



