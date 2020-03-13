|
|
Kathryn Ann Merbach
82, of Troy, Mich., formerly of Uhrichsville, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Beaumont Hospital in Troy, Mich. Born Jan. 26, 1938 in Wheeling, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late Earl Weigle and Anna Mary (Lecrone) Gross. Kathy was a 1955 graduate of Triadelphia High School before attending Secretary School in Hagerstown, Md. In her younger years, Kathy worked at Walter Reed Hospital and then the University of North Dakota Medical Center as a secretary. Later in her career, Kathy was the bookkeeper for Twin Cities Water Company for many years in addition to being a loving mother, grandmother, and homemaker. While living in the Twin City area, she was a member of Uhrichsville First United Methodist Church.
She will be deeply missed by her surviving family which includes her son, Jim Merbach; daughter-in-law, Sarah Merbach; grandchildren, Monica, Blake, Elyse, John, Jack, and Garrett Merbach; sister, Marion (Robert) Belgya; brother, Roger (Jeanette) Gross; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving partner, George Ellis; her son, David Merbach; her daughter, Linda Merbach; a brother and sister-in-law, Byron and Pauline Gross.
Services, officiated by Pastor Tom Gruver, will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 16, at the R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow in Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Those wishing to honor her memory by a charitable contribution are encouraged to do so to Uhrichsville First United Methodist Church.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 13, 2020