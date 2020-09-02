Kathryn B. Stout60, of Newcomerstown went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 31, 2020. Born May 22, 1960 in Dover, she was a daughter of the late Ernest and Betty Cramlet Stephens. Kathryn was also preceded in death by her sisters, Susan Stephens, Peggy Lindsey, Betty Lindsey; and granddaughter, Ariel Stout. She had been employed at Arizona Chemical in Dover for many years, and was a member of the Uhrichsville Moose and the NRA. Kathryn was an avid motorcycle enthusiast who enjoyed riding her bike with her husband; she was a loving and giving person, and was the glue that held the family together. Spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, was the greatest joy in her life.Kathryn will be sadly missed by her husband, Loren Stout; children, Jessica Fuller (companion, Troy Hamilton) of Port Washington, Amanda (Randy) Haney, Jamie Scherer both of New Philadelphia, James Heid of Uhrichsville, Michelle (DJ) Campbell of Kentucky, Jennifer (Tom) Poorman, CJ Stout (companion, Sarah Greene) both of Port Washington; siblings, Donna (Bill) Criss of New Philadelphia, Jim (Rose) Stephens of Uhrichsville, Bud Stephens of Georgia, Joe Stephens of Uhrichsville, Roe Stephens of Barnsville, Edith (Keith) Stafford of Alabama; grandchildren, Gaven, Chase and Brendan Carlisle; Hunter and Alexis Mast; Kaitlyn Crowell and Emma Scherer; Steven Campbell; Channing, Cole, Gabbi and Frankie Poorman; Brody Stout and six great- grandchildren.Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 5 at 11:00 am in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover with Pastor Kevin Anslow officiating. Interment will be in the East Avenue Cemetery at New Philadelphia. The family will be greeting friends at the funeral home on Friday from 5-7 pm and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Because of Covid 19, masks and social distancing will be required. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Kathryn may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website.