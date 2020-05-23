Kathryn Jean "Kathy" Enama
Age 65, of Tuscarawas, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Aultman Hospital at Canton following a sudden illness. Born in Salem, Ohio on November 26, 1954, Kathy was a daughter of the late Andrew and Vernita (Briceland) Ocel. She was a graduate of Carrollton High School and furthered her education at West Liberty College where she focused on Physical and Special Education. After earning her Bachelor's Degree in Education, Kathy obtained a Master's Degree in Educational Supervision from Ashland University. Kathy's first year as an educator was with the Indian Valley Schools. The next 34 years of her career, Kathy worked for the Claymont City Schools where she served as an Intervention Specialist and Work Study Coordinator. She retired in 2012. Early in her career, Kathy served as a Volleyball and Cheer Coach but soon gave those rolls up as she began to have family of her own. On July 19, 1980, she married the love of her life, Terry Enama and together raised a son and a daughter. As a couple, they loved fishing and spending time at Lake Erie and Clendening Lake. Kathy especially loved to travel but always found her chosen spot to be the beach. Her favorite vacation location was Aruba, having just made a trip there in February and was looking forward to making a trip to her second, favorite location, Jamaica, in September. Catholic by faith, Kathy was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Church at Dennison. She was known for her kindness and generosity to others and was a very gifted gardener. She loved helping anyone in need and enjoyed giving gardening tips to her neighbors or anyone who asked. She was also known for walking miles a day around town with her beloved labs. Above all, Kathy was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved being with her family and attending the activities of her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband of nearly 40 years, Kathy will be deeply missed by her children, Ty (Candi) Enama and Lexie (Randy) Moreland all of Gnadenhutten; her grandchildren, Ella, Camden, and Emmalyn Enama and Austin and NcKell Moreland. Completing the family are a sister, Chris Tinlin of Carrollton; a brother, Steve (Becky) Ocel of Mechanicstown; a sister, Mitzi (Todd) Hadorn of Florida and numerous nieces, nephews, beloved family members and friends.
!All are invited to show your love and support to the Enama family on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, from 2-5 p.m. at the Geib Funeral Center in Dover, where guests will remain in their cars as they drive under the front canopy and visit with Kathy's family. A private Mass of Christian Burial will take place in Immaculate Conception Church. Donations in Kathy's name may be directed to Immaculate Conception Church, 206 N. First St, Dennison, OH 44621. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Kathy by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 23, 2020.