|
|
Kathryn L. Baio
92, of New Philadelphia passed away on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 in the Park Village Health Care Center at Dover. Born March 21, 1927 in Dover she was a daughter of the late Byron "Barney" and Emma Boggiani Bartolas. Kathryn was also preceded in death by her husband, Sam Baio on April 27, 1995; children, Michael and Brenda Baio; a sister and a brother. Kathryn was an avid Frank Sinatra fan who also enjoyed playing cards; she had belonged to the same card club for 75 years. She also loved spending time with her family and being around her beloved dog, Frankie.
A wonderful and loving mother and grandmother, Kathryn will be sadly missed by her children, Mary (Kraig) Rion, David Baio both of Dover; grandchildren, Giovonna (Travis) Harmon, Dominick and Antonio Rion and Elizabeth Baio.
Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. A private memorial service will be held. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Kathryn may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society at 1432 Tall Timber Rd NE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 22, 2019