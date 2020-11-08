Kathryn Lucille Yoder88, of Walnut Creek and formerly of Sugarcreek, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Walnut Hills Nursing Home following a period of declining health. She was born in Holmes County on November 11, 1931 and married Joseph M. Yoder on November 19, 1953. He survives. She was a pastor's wife for many years and enjoyed Sunday School Class and Bible Study. She was a volunteer for Save-n-Serve in Millersburg and the Food Bank at Barrs Mills. She was a member at Walnut Creek Mennonite Church.In addition to her husband Joe, she is survived by her children, Irene (Adin) Beachy of Sugarcreek, Marie (Wyman) Miller of Beach City, Stephen (Kathleen) Yoder of Massillon, and Dwayne (Cheryl) Yoder of Dover; seven grandchildren, Stacy (Kevin Cook) Beachy, Ryan Beachy, Michelle Bruns, Nicole Miller, Jolene Miller, Mykael (Wesley Michael) Yoder, and Evan Yoder; two great granddaughters, Rylee Beachy and Adilie Bruns; four step-grandchildren, Candie (Todd) Newhouse, Christina (Justin) James, Roger Hanlon, and Casey Hanlon; her brother Levi (Doris) Yoder of St. Louis, Missouri; and her sister Mabel (late Dan D.) Miller of Sugarcreek. She is preceded in death by her parents, Edna and Monroe Yoder.Private family graveside services will be held at Walnut Creek Mennonite Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Save and Serve in Millersburg where Kathryn was a volunteer for many years. The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff at Walnut Hills for the excellent care they gave Kathryn the past several years. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Please visit the funeral homes website to share a memory.Smith-Varns330-852-2141