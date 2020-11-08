1/1
Kathryn Lucille Yoder
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathryn Lucille Yoder

88, of Walnut Creek and formerly of Sugarcreek, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Walnut Hills Nursing Home following a period of declining health. She was born in Holmes County on November 11, 1931 and married Joseph M. Yoder on November 19, 1953. He survives. She was a pastor's wife for many years and enjoyed Sunday School Class and Bible Study. She was a volunteer for Save-n-Serve in Millersburg and the Food Bank at Barrs Mills. She was a member at Walnut Creek Mennonite Church.

In addition to her husband Joe, she is survived by her children, Irene (Adin) Beachy of Sugarcreek, Marie (Wyman) Miller of Beach City, Stephen (Kathleen) Yoder of Massillon, and Dwayne (Cheryl) Yoder of Dover; seven grandchildren, Stacy (Kevin Cook) Beachy, Ryan Beachy, Michelle Bruns, Nicole Miller, Jolene Miller, Mykael (Wesley Michael) Yoder, and Evan Yoder; two great granddaughters, Rylee Beachy and Adilie Bruns; four step-grandchildren, Candie (Todd) Newhouse, Christina (Justin) James, Roger Hanlon, and Casey Hanlon; her brother Levi (Doris) Yoder of St. Louis, Missouri; and her sister Mabel (late Dan D.) Miller of Sugarcreek. She is preceded in death by her parents, Edna and Monroe Yoder.

Private family graveside services will be held at Walnut Creek Mennonite Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Save and Serve in Millersburg where Kathryn was a volunteer for many years. The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff at Walnut Hills for the excellent care they gave Kathryn the past several years. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Please visit the funeral homes website to share a memory.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithvarns.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Varns Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith-Varns Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved