|
|
Kathryn Mae "Kay" Specht
87, of Dover, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, following a sudden illness. Born December 27, 1931, in Clarion County, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Cecil Edward and Florence Mae (Summerville) Daugherty. Kay was a 1949 graduate of Clarion-Limestone High School; she went on to earn an Associate of Arts degree from Essex Community College in Baltimore, Maryland, and a bachelor's degree in business from Barry University in Miami, Florida. Kay was also a licensed massage therapist. She worked many secretarial jobs in the Baltimore area and became an owner and officer at Skyline Transport and Skyline Terminals, Baltimore. After the businesses were sold, Kay moved to Stuart, Florida, where she met her future husband, Edward A. McGinness. They were married on September 27, 1991, in New Philadelphia. Edward passed away on June 27, 2005, and later, on May 1, 2010, Kay married Wayne E. Specht of Dover. She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Dover, a life member of the Dover Historical Society, and a former member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
In addition to her husband, Wayne, Kay is survived by her step-daughter, Sharon (Larry) Rohrer; her step-son, Steven (Michele) Specht; her step-grandchildren: Hannah (Ryan) Steiner, David (Crystal) Rohrer, Allison (Matt Jaynes) Specht, Annie Specht and Adam Specht; her four step-great-grandchildren; and her extended family in Pennsylvania. Besides her parents and her husband, Edward, Kay was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Blackburn; and her brothers: Sanford, Howard and Cecil Daugherty.
In keeping with her wishes, Kay will be cremated through the care of Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover, and a private service will be held at a later date. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Kay, please visit the obituaries link on funeral home's website. The family suggests that contributions in Kay's memory be made to St. John's United Church of Christ, 409 N. Wooster Ave., Dover, OH 44622.
Published in The Times Reporter on June 28, 2019