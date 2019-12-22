|
Kathryn Marie (Wherley) Alarid
age 46, is at peace in the arms of her loving Savior following her passing on December 13th at her Phoenix, Arizona, home. Katie was born on March 16, 1973, in Dover, Ohio. She attended East Elementary School and New Philadelphia High School and graduated in 1991. She was actively involved in the First United Methodist Church in New Phila as well as a member of the QT dance squad, and an actor at Little Theater. She pursued every activity she was involved in with passion and an excitement that was contagious. In 1997, Katie moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where she met the love of her life, Drol Alarid. Drol and Katie celebrated their 21st year of marriage this year.
Along with her devoted husband, Katie is survived by her greatest joy and treasures, her two children, Domion (21) and Tahlia (20). Katie had her cosmetology license and spent several years as a pharmaceutical technician. Following many years of homeschooling her children, she went to college with her children and in 2019 earned her Bachelor of Nursing from Northern Arizona University and worked at Banner Thunderbird Medical Center. Katie loved every moment of nursing and loved serving others and sharing God's love with them.
Along with her husband and children, Katie is survived by her loving parents, Dr. Benjamin and Suzanne Wherley of New Philadelphia, her siblings, Robert (Renee) Wherley of Pasadena, CA, Dr. Andrew (Carla) Wherley of New Philadelphia, Amy (Terrell) Menefee of Russell, OH, Dr. Benjamin (Amy) Wherley of College Station, TX, and 11 nieces and nephews. Katie had a strong relationship with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and had no greater delight than spreading her love for God while serving her family, her church family, her friends, and her patients. As you ponder Katie's life, please think of the words of Jesus from John 14: 1-4, 6 and 27: Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. My Father's house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am. You know the way to the place where I am going……Jesus answered, I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me…….Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.
A memorial service was held on Friday, December 20th at West Valley Family Church of the Nazarene in Glendale, Arizona.
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 22, 2019