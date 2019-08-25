|
|
Kathryn Sue Yutzy
26, of Dundee went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Akron City Hospital. She was born in Millersburg on November 17, 1992 to Phillip and Rosie (Yoder) Graber of Jamesport, Missouri and married Reuben Yutzy on June 9, 2012. He survives. She was a homemaker and attended Oasis Tabernacle in Sugarcreek.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is survived by her children, Cody Allen, Kari Michele, Jesse David, and Reuben Christopher Yutzy all of the home; siblings, Allen (Irene) Graber of CO, Anna (Erik) Scarbrough of MO, Katie Graber and friend Edwin Hostetler of MO, Ruby (Paul) Chupp of KS, Rebecca (Kenneth) Miller of KS, Karen (Felty) Borntreger of MO, Irvin (Rebekal) Graber of KS and Wilma (Joel) Marshall of MO; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Martin and Edna Yutzy of Dundee; grandparents, Jacob and Lydia Graber of MO; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Allen and Katie Yoder and an infant son Steven.
Services will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 10 AM at Oasis Tabernacle in Sugarcreek with Pastor Steven Yoder officiating. Burial will follow in Union Hill Cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday 6-8 PM and Monday 2-4 and 6-8 PM all at Oasis Tabernacle in Sugarcreek. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Memorials may be made to Oasis Tabernacle, 531 Dover Road NW, Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681 where a fund has been started to help the family.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 25, 2019