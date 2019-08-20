Home

POWERED BY

Services
Geib Funeral Center & Crematory
5600 N Wooster Avenue Ext Nw
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-5506
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Geib Funeral Center & Crematory
5600 N Wooster Avenue Ext Nw
Dover, OH 44622
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Geib Funeral Center & Crematory
5600 N Wooster Avenue Ext Nw
Dover, OH 44622
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathy Archinal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathy Jo Archinal


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathy Jo Archinal

67, of New Philadelphia, died peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, August 17, 2019 while in the Hospice Center of Aultman Compassionate Care at Canton following a valiant battle with cancer. Born in Union Hospital at Dover on July 30, 1952, Kathy was a daughter of the late Donald and Kathryn Spittle Maurer. She was a 1971 graduate of Dover High School and began her career as a bus driver with Harcatus-Head Start before joining the New Philadelphia City Schools for more than 25 years. Kathy loved her job and enjoyed being with the students she had the pleasure of driving through the years. In her free time, Kathy enjoyed crocheting, sewing, painting, working puzzles, making crafts, attending craft shows as a buyer and a vendor, and caring for her parrot, Kermit. She also enjoyed a good boardgame and card game with family; often showing her competitive side and making sure everyone followed her rules.

She will be deeply missed by her family, a daughter, Jennifer (Michael) Niedermayer of North Canton, Mike (Leanne) Archinal of Wadsworth; her beloved grandchildren, Joshua, Austin, Emma, Hannah, and Jacob Archinal, a brother, Dale (Robbie Ann) Maurer of Hope, Arkansas; a sister, Karen (Don) Angel of Strasburg, and her nieces and nephews.

The family will greet guests on Thursday, August 22, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover where Pastor Brian Flood will lead a service celebrating Kathy's life on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in the Dover Burial Park. In gratitude for their excellent care during Kathy's final days the family requests memorial contributions in her memory be directed to Aultman Compassionate Care Center, 2821 Woodlawn Ave. N.W., Canton, Ohio 44708. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Kathy by visiting the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Geib Funeral Center & Crematory
Download Now