Kathy Jo Archinal
67, of New Philadelphia, died peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, August 17, 2019 while in the Hospice Center of Aultman Compassionate Care at Canton following a valiant battle with cancer. Born in Union Hospital at Dover on July 30, 1952, Kathy was a daughter of the late Donald and Kathryn Spittle Maurer. She was a 1971 graduate of Dover High School and began her career as a bus driver with Harcatus-Head Start before joining the New Philadelphia City Schools for more than 25 years. Kathy loved her job and enjoyed being with the students she had the pleasure of driving through the years. In her free time, Kathy enjoyed crocheting, sewing, painting, working puzzles, making crafts, attending craft shows as a buyer and a vendor, and caring for her parrot, Kermit. She also enjoyed a good boardgame and card game with family; often showing her competitive side and making sure everyone followed her rules.
She will be deeply missed by her family, a daughter, Jennifer (Michael) Niedermayer of North Canton, Mike (Leanne) Archinal of Wadsworth; her beloved grandchildren, Joshua, Austin, Emma, Hannah, and Jacob Archinal, a brother, Dale (Robbie Ann) Maurer of Hope, Arkansas; a sister, Karen (Don) Angel of Strasburg, and her nieces and nephews.
The family will greet guests on Thursday, August 22, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover where Pastor Brian Flood will lead a service celebrating Kathy's life on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in the Dover Burial Park. In gratitude for their excellent care during Kathy's final days the family requests memorial contributions in her memory be directed to Aultman Compassionate Care Center, 2821 Woodlawn Ave. N.W., Canton, Ohio 44708. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Kathy by visiting the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 20, 2019