87, of 5350 TR 118, Baltic, died on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 4:10 a.m. in her home following a period of declining health. She was born in Wayne County on September 30, 1931 to the late Abe J. and Barbara D. (Miller) Yoder and married John E. Miller on March 17, 1959 and he survives. She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Esta (Henry) Yoder of Baltic, Leon (Anna Mae) Miller of Millersburg, Lester (Alma) Miller of Baltic, Henry (Betty) Miller and Mary (Roman) Miller both of Millersburg, and Alma (Andrew) Yoder and Ada (Vernon) Stutzman both of Baltic; son-in-law, Ervin Raber (Ella) of Baltic; 54 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Clara, Anna, Ada, and Emma; sister-in-law, Mattie Yoder and brother-in-law, Andy Miller. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Ella; three grandchildren; a brother; a sister; and two brothers-in-law.



Services will be held on Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Robert E. Raber residence, 5456 TR 118, Baltic with Bishop Henry Stutzman officiating. Burial will follow in the Stutzman Cemetery in Mechanic Twp., Holmes County. Friends may call anytime at the Robert E. Raber residence. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.



