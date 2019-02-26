Katie E. Miller 1929-2019



89, of 3960 State Route 62, Dundee, died Monday, February 25, 2019 at 10:03 a.m.at her residence following an 8-month illness. She was born in Holmes County on July 31, 1929 to the late Emanuel and Mary Ann (Shetler) Miller and had lived all of her life in this area. On August 31, 1950 she married Roy E. Miller. He died on January 8, 2005. She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.



She is survived by her children, Mary (Abe) Raber of Howard, Ohio, Wayne (Sara) Miller of Millersburg, Eli (Elsie) Miller of the home, Levi (Martha) Miller of Millersburg, Amanda (Aden) Miller of Millersburg, Emanuel (Mattie) Miller of Dundee, Anna Miller of the home and Clara (Roy) Swartzentruber of Fredericksburg; 56 grandchildren; and 171 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three grandchildren, Esther Weaver, Vernon Miller and Joseph Miller; a great granddaughter, Dora Miller; her sister, Amanda Weaver; and her brother, Jacob E. Miller.



Services will be held on Thursday at 9:00 a.m. at the Miller residence with Minister Reuben Beachy officiating. Burial will be in the Kline Cemetery in Berlin Twp., Holmes County. Friends may call anytime after 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Miller residence. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.



Smith-Varns



330-852-2141



www.smithfuneral.com Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary