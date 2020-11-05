Katie Ellen Mast



85, of 7635 SR 241, Millersburg, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born in Millersburg on August 17, 1935, to the late Crist S. and Elizabeth (Miller) Miller. On November 26, 1964, she married Isaac Mast who preceded her in death on October 25, 2020. Katie was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.



Surviving are her children, Elsie (Mervin) Miller of Millersburg and Joe (Edna) Mast of the home; grandchildren: Karen, Isaac, Jesse, Javin, Richard, Tim, and Jolisa; two brothers, John (Rebecca) Miller and Crist, Jr. (Betty) Miller both of Millersburg; two sisters, Anna (Joe) Miller of Millersburg and Betty Schlabach of Sugarcreek; and three sisters-in-law: Fannie Jane Miller, Mary Ann Miller, and Anna Coblentz. In addition to her parents and her husband Isaac, she is preceded in death by her brothers: Sam, Henry, Eli, Edwin, two infant brothers; sisters: Sarah, Lydia, and Freda; brothers-in-law: John Coblentz, Andy Schlabach, and Myron Mast; and sisters-in-law: Elsie Miller, Mary Miller, and Magdalena Miller.



Funeral services will be held at the home on Friday, November 6th., at 9:00 a.m. with Bishop Andy A. Troyer officiating. Burial will follow in the Fryburg Community Cemetery. Friends may call after 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday and any time on Thursday. A special thank you to LifeCare Hospice for their assistance as well as to church, neighbors, and friends for their support.



Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store