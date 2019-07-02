Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alexander Funeral Home
8612 Ohio 39
Millersburg, OH 44654
(330) 674-4811
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Grace Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Katie Kline
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katie Kline


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katie Kline Obituary
Katie Kline

age 58, of Berlin, Ohio went home to be with the Lord Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Walnut Hills Nursing Home following an extended illness. Katie was born May 6, 1961 in Holmes County and was the daughter of Andy A. and Maudie (Miller) Raber. She married Mervin Kline on October 1, 1988 and he survives. They were married for 30 wonderful years. Katie loved Jesus with all her heart and showed it to everyone that knew her. She was devoted to her church, family, friends and strangers alike.

Surviving in addition to her husband are 2 children, son Lance (Abbey) Kline of Berlin, daughter Lindsey (Brad) Beachy of Berlin; 4 grandchildren Simon and Theo Kline, Mason and Mia Beachy; mother Maudie Raber of Berlin; siblings Amanda (Owen) Hershberger, Elsie (Wayne) Troyer, Erma (Norman) Troyer, Betty (Atlee) Weaver and Linda (Jake) Miller. She was preceded in death by her father Andy, sister Marie Miller, Brother Daniel Raber and 2 nephews.

Funeral services will be 10 am Tuesday at Grace Church with Pastors Larry Kaufman and Ben Raber officiating. Burial will take place at Grace Church Cemetery. Friends and family may call from 1 to 4 pm and 5 to 9 pm Monday at the Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to 58:12 Rescue P.O. Box 273, Berlin, Ohio 44610, 5812global.org

Alexander Funeral Home, 330-674-4811
Published in The Times Reporter on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now