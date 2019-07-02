|
|
Katie Kline
age 58, of Berlin, Ohio went home to be with the Lord Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Walnut Hills Nursing Home following an extended illness. Katie was born May 6, 1961 in Holmes County and was the daughter of Andy A. and Maudie (Miller) Raber. She married Mervin Kline on October 1, 1988 and he survives. They were married for 30 wonderful years. Katie loved Jesus with all her heart and showed it to everyone that knew her. She was devoted to her church, family, friends and strangers alike.
Surviving in addition to her husband are 2 children, son Lance (Abbey) Kline of Berlin, daughter Lindsey (Brad) Beachy of Berlin; 4 grandchildren Simon and Theo Kline, Mason and Mia Beachy; mother Maudie Raber of Berlin; siblings Amanda (Owen) Hershberger, Elsie (Wayne) Troyer, Erma (Norman) Troyer, Betty (Atlee) Weaver and Linda (Jake) Miller. She was preceded in death by her father Andy, sister Marie Miller, Brother Daniel Raber and 2 nephews.
Funeral services will be 10 am Tuesday at Grace Church with Pastors Larry Kaufman and Ben Raber officiating. Burial will take place at Grace Church Cemetery. Friends and family may call from 1 to 4 pm and 5 to 9 pm Monday at the Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to 58:12 Rescue P.O. Box 273, Berlin, Ohio 44610, 5812global.org
Alexander Funeral Home, 330-674-4811
Published in The Times Reporter on July 2, 2019