Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home
7345 Roswell Rd Sw
Sherrodsville, OH 44675
(740) 269-9225
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home
7345 Roswell Rd Sw
Sherrodsville, OH 44675
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home
7345 Roswell Rd Sw
Sherrodsville, OH 44675
KATIE M. YODER


1940 - 2019
KATIE M. YODER Obituary
Katie M. Yoder

age 79, of Sherrodsville, Ohio, died early Tuesday morning, December 3, 2019 in her residence following a lengthy illness. She was born June 13, 1940 in Dennison, Ohio and was the daughter of the late Monroe Heaston and Anna Elizabeth Finnical Thompson. Her husband, Richard Dale "Dick" Yoder, whom she married December 8, 1973, passed away on July 12, 2008. She retired in 2001 from P.C.C. Airfoils in Minerva (formerly T.R.W. Metals) after more than 35 years of service. She was a member of the Calvary United Methodist Church at Sherrodsville. She and her husband formerly owned and operated a greenhouse in Sherrodsville (now Sherrod Greens). She and Dick attended numerous Bluegrass Festivals together during their marriage. It was a common sight to see Katie in her yard caring for her lawn and mowing grass on her John Deere riding lawn mower. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and a thoughtful neighbor who was the beneficiary of many lifelong friendships.

She is survived by four children Allen (Linda) Daugherty Jr. of New Philadelphia, OH, Jody (Rob) Robinson of Canton, OH, Eric (Tracey) Daugherty of Bowerston, OH, and Jeffrey D. (Christine) Yoder of Carrollton, OH; eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville, with Rev. Kenneth Ogg officiating. Interment will follow in the Sherrodsville Memorial Gardens. Calling hours will be held Friday from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Contributions in Katie's memory may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue S.W. New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.

Baxter-Gardner

(740) 269-9225

www.baxtergardner.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 5, 2019
