Katie R. Miller
78, of 1703 SR 643, Baltic, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Holmes County on March 22, 1941 to Roy and Mattie (Troyer) Miller and married Joseph D. "Sonny" Miller on September 10, 1964. He died January 15, 2003. She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
She is survived by her children, Mattie (Joseph) Miller, Alma (John) Erb, and John J.K. (Katie) Miller all of Sugarcreek, Eli (Malinda) Miller and Paul (Esther) Miller both of Baltic, Esther (Eli) Miller of Sugarcreek, Ivan (Sara Mae) Miller of Fresno, Joseph (Edna R.) Miller, Jr. of Baltic, Myron (Marie) Miller of Sugarcreek, and Marion (Susie) Miller of Baltic; 65 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; and her brother, Eli R. (Saloma) Miller of Baltic. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson; a great grandson; her sister, Anna; and her two brothers, Dan and Andy.
Services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the Paul J. Miller residence 1727 SR 643, Baltic with Bishop Joseph R. Miller officiating. burial will be in the Troyer Cemetery in Clark Twp., Holmes County. Friends may call anytime after 1:00 p.m. Thursday at the Miller residence. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.
Smith-Varns
330-852-2141
www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 12, 2019