Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
Calling hours
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
Service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
Kay V. Schindler


Kay V. Schindler Obituary
Kay V. Schindler 1941-2019

77, of Sugarcreek, died Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Oak Pointe Nursing Home in Baltic. She was born in Canton on June 29, 1941 to the late William and June (Jones) Richardson and married William Schindler on June 15, 1963. He survives. She had worked as a school teacher for many years and then retired from the Cuyahoga County Library System, where she was a librarian. She was a member of the Shanesville Lutheran Church.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Lisa (Glen Kueker) Deubel of Phoenix, Ariz. and Jeff (Debbie Allen) Schindler of Durham, N.C.; four grandchildren, Heather Deubel, C.J. Deubel, Ryan Allen-Schindler and Graham Allen-Schindler; and three brothers, Don (Jean) Richardson of Dover, Bill (Candace) Richardson of Indiana, and Tim (Kathy) Richardson of Columbus.

Services will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Smith-Varns Funeral Home, 115 Andreas Drive in Sugarcreek with Pastor Barb DeBord officiating. Burial will follow in East Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday from 11-1 at the funeral home prior to services. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on May 7, 2019
