Home

POWERED BY

Services
Church of Christ Christian
353 Moody Ave SW
Carrollton, OH 44615
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Church of Christ
353 Moody Ave SW
Carrollton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Church of Christ
Resources
More Obituaries for Kayci Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kayci Roof Robinson


1977 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kayci Roof Robinson Obituary
Kayci Roof Robinson

41, of Charlotte, N.C., formerly of Carrollton, went to heaven July 22, 2019 through her faith in Jesus Christ. Born September 6, 1977 to Rodger and Cindy Roof, who survive her. Kayci worked in Charlotte for Bank of America Corporate Office. She never met a stranger and was a fun, happy, loving spirit. Being a mom just came naturally for her and she loved being a mom more than anything. She was so very proud of both of her children. Kayci had been called to witness for her Savior, Jesus Christ. She knew this was a gift from God and was so willing to declare Him Lord and to share her faith boldly.

She is survived by her husband, Jon Robinson; and her children, Jonah Rodger Robinson and Kennedi Magee Robinson; also, her sisters, Kelli (Dave) Sandefur, Kristin (Greg) Bartlow; brother, Ryan (Dana) Roof; mother-in-law, Sylvia Robinson, sister-in-law, Joanna (Justin) Cunningham, and ten nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death is her father-in-law, Ken Robinson; grandparents, Raymond and Bettie West Roof Morgan and Paul and Betty Magee; and great aunt, Vera Magee.

Family and friends are invited to call Friday, July 26 from 5-8 at the Church of Christ, 353 Moody Ave SW, Carrollton. Funeral services will be noon, Saturday, July 27 at the church. Interment to follow in Westview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please pray for Kayci's family.

Dodds Funeral Home

330-627-5505
Published in The Times Reporter on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.