Keith Douglas West 1968-2019
50, of Savannah, Ga., and formerly of New Philadelphia, passed away May 24, 2019, following injuries sustained from an automobile accident. Born in Dover on May 29, 1968, he was the son of James M. (Tena) West of Gilmore and Sharon Swinderman of Massillon. After graduating from Claymont High School, he joined the United States Army in February of 1987, having served for numerous years, until his retirement in 2014, holding the rank of Sergeant. While in service, Keith served in Desert Storm in 1990 to 1991. He was later stationed in 2008 in Kuwait and Iraq. Also, he was served in Afghanistan from 2010-11. He was a decorated veteran retiring with an Afghanistan Campaign Medal with a Campaign Star; and Army Commendation Meal (6th award); and Army Achievement Medal (4th award); Meritorious Unit Commendation; National Defense Service Medal; South West Asia Service Medal with three Bonze Service Stars; the Global War on Terrorism Medal; NATO Medal; Kuwait Libertarian Medal; and Iraqi Camp Medal, to name a few. Keith also worked as a builder, first for his father's company, Sharon Valley Builders. Later, he started his own company, K-D Builders. In his free time, Keith greatly enjoyed riding and fixing Harley Davidson motorcycles. He also was devoted to his family and often an encouragement and support to them.
In addition to his parents, Keith is survived by his wife, Roxann West of Georgia; his children, Laycee (Trevor) Striker, Brooke West, and Keith "Gus" West, II, all of Uhrichsville; his grandchildren, Lilah Striker and Branson Wade; his siblings, Jim West of Gnadenhutten, JoAnn West of Chesterland, Ohio, Lynzee (Brock) Abel of Massillon, and Chad Swinderman of Gnadenhutten; step-children Ariel and Omaya; his mother-in-law, Carol Lunch; father-in-law, David Wilson; brother-in-law, Daniel (Evelyn) Wilson; and numerous nieces, nephews, his large military family, and many dear friends. Keith was preceded in passing by his step-father, Doug Swinderman.
A time to visit with the family and offer your support and love will be held in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. At 3 p.m., guests will be invited to the funeral home flag pole where military honors will be rendered to honor Keith's dedication and service to his country. Memorial contributions in Keith's memory may be directed to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 3803 N Fairfax Dr., Suite 100, Arlington, VA, 22203. To share condolences and light a candle in Keith's memory, please visit the funeral home web site at www. GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on June 6, 2019