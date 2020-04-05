|
|
Kelly Lynn Radtke
50, of New Philadelphia, died Friday, April 3, 2020 in Hennis Care Centre at Dover following a recent illness. A daughter of Larry Radtke and the late Helga (Kiewaldt) Radtke, Kelly was born September 27, 1969 at Flora, Ill. Kelly graduated from New Philadelphia High School and was employed as a supervisor at Express Packaging. She enjoyed playing the lottery and Keno as well as fishing and gardening. Most of all she cherished her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Victoria (Brandon Long) Gerber and Chelsie Little; her grandchildren, Aa'den, Jekobe, Liberty and Zariyah; two sisters, Amy (Dan) Serban and Christina Radtke; a brother, Michael (Sue) Radtke and her nieces and nephews, Allie Serban, Baylee Radtke, Hannah Radtke, Heidi Radtke, Dani Serban, Jasmine Wilson, Halle Radtke and Dorian Wilson. Kelly was preceded in death by her mother; a sister, Tracy Senter and a brother-in-law, Roosevelt Wilson.
Services will be private and burial will take place in East Avenue Cemetery at New Philadelphia. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Kelly by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. Contributions may be made in Kelly's memory to the , 525 North Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 5, 2020