Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
330-343-5506
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
Kennard Wayne "Ken" Beitzel


1937 - 2019
Kennard Wayne "Ken" Beitzel Obituary
Kennard Wayne "Ken" Beitzel

1937-2019

82, of New Philadelphia, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in Rose Lane Nursing Home at Massillon following a period of declining health. A son of the late Oliver Eugene Beitzel and Erma Augusta (Grimm) Gerber, Ken was born

January 13, 1937 in his childhood home at New Philadelphia. In 1954, at the age of 17, Ken enlisted with the United States Air Force and served his country until receiving his honorable discharge in 1958. He retired from Bill Hawk Inc. where he worked as a foreman for more than 27 years. He was a member of Dover Baptist Temple at Dover. Ken was also an active member of the New Philadelphia V.F.W. Post #1445.

Ken is survived by his wife, Barbara (Packer) Beitzel whom he married on September 2, 1967; a daughter, Natalie Sue Beitzel of New Philadelphia; a step-daughter, Raye Lynne (Steve) Gerber of Dublin, Ohio; a step-son, Jim Brock of New Philadelphia; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, John (Donna) Beitzel and Wilford Beitzel both of New Philadelphia and many nieces and nephews. Ken was preceded in death by his parents; his step-father, Arlos "Bud" Gerber; a son, Brett Beitzel who passed away May 2, 2001; two sisters, Claudia Gerber and Marlene Butler; a brother, Paul Beitzel and a great-grandson, Jesse Brock.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia and again one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. A funeral service celebrating Ken's life will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Chris Rhodes officiating. Burial will follow in East Avenue Cemetery at New Philadelphia. Following the committal service a luncheon will be held in the Geib Family Center at New Philadelphia. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Ken by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. Contributions may be made in Ken's memory to Crossroad's Hospice, Crossroads Hospice Charitable Foundation, 10810 E. 45th Street, Suite 300, Tulsa, OK 74146.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 19, 2019
