Kenneth Albert Hofacker



89, of Toledo and formerly of Dundee and Dover, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Foundation Park Alzheimer's Care Center in Toledo following a period of declining health. He was born in Kearny, New Jersey on September 19, 1929 to the late Charles F. and Viola J. (Ettlin) Hofacker. He was married To Doris (Boyle) Hofacker who died in 1988 and then married Lucille A. Stutzman on November 25, 1989. She died on June 30, 2018.



He was a 1948 graduate of Kearny High School, graduated Fairleigh Dickinson University in 1952 with a B.S. in pre-med Chemistry and graduated from Steven's Institute of Technology in 1963 with a M.S. in metallurgical engineer.



He went on to work at Wilber B. Driver in Newark, NJ and General Electric in Dover as a Metallurgist, Snyder Mfg. in New Philadelphia and Zimmer Patient Care in Dover as director of quality assurance. He was a member of the Tuscarawas Lodge 59 in Dover, 32nd Degree Mason with Valley of Canton Scottish rite, Noble of Mystic Shrine Tadmor Temple in Akron, past president and secretary of Tuscarawas Shrine Club, Past president of Dover Kiwanis, past president of Little Theater and an active member for 25 years, past president of United Way from 1969-70, former Ward Councilman for Dover Ward 4, 6 years with the Dover Tornado Club, active with Boy Scouts for 30 years and commissioner for 5 years with the scouts. He was a member of the Dundee United Methodist Church.



He is survived by his son, Keith (Robin) Hofacker of Bowling Green and daughter Kathleen (David) Meyer of Larksburg, Colorado; grandchildren, Heather (Jeffrey) Browning and Holly (Joshua) Huffman, Thomas Lanz and Erica Bissel; and great grandchildren, Abigail and Anna Sophia Browning and Samantha Bissel. He was preceded in death by his parents; two wives; and daughter Dawn Hofacker Miller.



Services will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek with Pastor Ray Garvin officiating. Burial will be in Ridgecrest Cemetery in Dover. Friends may call on Saturday from 9-11 AM at the funeral home prior to services. Masonic Lodge services will be held on Saturday at 10:45 at the funeral home just prior to start of Funeral.



Smith-Varns



330-852-2141



www.smithfuneral.com Published in The Times Reporter on June 18, 2019