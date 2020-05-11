Kenneth Allen Rochester
40, of New Philadelphia passed away on Friday,
May 8, 2020 following a lengthy and hard-fought illness. Kenneth was born December 11, 1979 in Las Vegas, NV to parents David Allen and Rosemary Jane (Kutschinske). Before entering the fourth grade, Kenneth and his family relocated to Ohio. He attended Indian Valley before transferring to Newcomerstown, from where he graduated in 1998. Kenneth graduated from Kent State University. He worked as an optician for LensCrafter's at the New Towne Mall. Kenneth liked to golf, camp, fish, hike, and play badminton, as well as play video games, watch and collect movies, and listen to music. Kenneth also enjoyed
the Roxford Church family.
Kenneth is survived by his sister Jennifer (Kenney Hibinger) Parrish, nephews Gabriel, Memphis, Kendall, and niece Faith, his step-mother Linda
Hummell Rochester and her children with their families, a special friend Carl (Barbara) James, as well as numerous extended family members. Kenneth was proceeded in death by his parents, grandparents, several aunts, uncles and a cousin. Friends are invited to call on family at Koch Funeral Home of Gnadenhutten, 244 N. Walnut St. Gnadenhutten on Tuesday May 12, 2020 from 3-
5 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 5 p.m. and will be officiated by Pastor Ron Heasley. Cremation will follow services. Donations may be made in memory of Kenneth to Roxford United Methodist Church, 771 Roxford Church Rd SE, Dennison, OH 44621. Online condolences may be made www.kochfhgnaden.com.
Koch, Gnadenhutten
740-254-4200
Published in The Times Reporter on May 11, 2020.