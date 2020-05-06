Kenneth Brent Stillions
1964 - 2020
Kenneth Brent Stillions

age 55 of Newcomerstown, passed away on Saturday May 2, 2020 at his home. Mr. Stillions was born on July 21, 1964 in Cambridge, a son to the late Kenneth Bud Stillions and Rilla Touvell Clauss, in addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a sister, Stacey Hosey and his beloved cat, Miss Kitty. Brent was a 1982 graduate of Meadowbrook High School and was employed with Express Packaging for several years. He enjoyed camping, sitting by the fire, hunting, fishing, and a nice cold beer, he was a fan of Nascar, OSU Buckeyes, and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Survivors include his step dad, Rick Clauss of Byesville; two sons, Michael and Brandon, both of Byesville; two daughters, Teiah of California, and Leiah of Cincinnati; three sisters, Lori Stillions of Byesville, Barbara Willsie of St. Clairsville, and Tammie (Wes) Carpenter of Byesville; longtime companion, Connie Butler of Newcomerstown, and her extended family, Brayden (Amanda) and their children, Amya, Breya, and Kenlee; close friends, Till and Greek, Pam and Jerry, Mike Howe, and Uncle Teddy; several grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, and his faithful, Sissy.

No services will be held at this time. Black-Epperson funeral home in Byesville with arrangements, to send condolences to the family please visit www. black-eppersonfuneralhomes.com.

Black Epperson Funeral Home, 740-685-2525

Published in The Times Reporter on May 6, 2020.
