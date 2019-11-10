Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home Inc
172 S Main St
Cadiz, OH 43907
(740) 942-2650
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home Inc
172 S Main St
Cadiz, OH 43907
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home Inc
172 S Main St
Cadiz, OH 43907
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth E. Baker


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth E. Baker Obituary
Kenneth E. Baker

71, of Cadiz, died Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Sienna Woods in Wintersville, Ohio. He was born October 8, 1948 in Dennison, Ohio a son of the late Estel Baker and Wilma Gilmore Baker Fulton of Cadiz, Ohio. Kenny was a retired employee of GTE in Cadiz for 40 years, and Harrison County Rural Transit for eight years.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Linda L. Norris Baker on November 29, 2010; and his stepfather, Ellis Fulton. Surviving are two daughters, Melissa and Steve Stewart of Jewett and Michelle and David Francis of Wintersville; four grandchildren, Clayton (Kathlynn) Stewart and Melinda Stewart, and Gracie and Trevor Francis; a great grandson, Caden; a brother, Ellis (Donna) Fulton of Cadiz; and a sister, Karen (Sam) Reichenbach of Cadiz, Ohio; a step-sister, Penny (Don) Balder; and a step-brother, Jeff Baker, all of Dover.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, November 11 from 4 to 7 at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz where funeral service will be held Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Hester Hudson. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewett United Methodist Church, c/o Jan Arbaurgh, 88900 Hauber Rd., Jewett, OH 43986 The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.com.

Clark-Kirland Funeral Home

740-942-2650
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -