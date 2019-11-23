The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Reidenbach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth E. Reidenbach

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth E. Reidenbach Obituary
Kenneth E. Reidenbach "Together Again"

89, of Baltic, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at The Inn at Northwood in Dover following a period of declining health. He was born in Baltic on Jan. 6, 1930 to the late Oscar V. and Nellie (Snyder) Reidenbach and married Norma Jean Renner on Aug. 12, 1951. She died on Jan. 16, 1999. He is retired from General Electric and served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the former Baltic Church of the Brethren.

He is survived by his children, Marsha (Dan) Burky of Sugarcreek, Karen (Lonnie) Swartzentruber of Walnut Creek, Kathy (Mike) Maurer of Baltic and Mark Reidenbach of Dallas, Texas; four grandchildren, Kristen Welling, Michael (Kristine) Maurer, Maresa Burky, and Garrett (Cassie) Maurer; two great-grandchildren, Cole and Mya Maurer; a brother, Paul R. (Harlene) Reidenbach of Newark; sisters, Carol (Dean) Burrell of Sugarcreek, Norma Meyers of Navarre and Cherolene Huntington of Coshocton. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Dick Meyers and siblings, Robert, Glenn, Dean, Erma, and Mary.

Memorial Services will be held on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek with Pastor Chad Stutzman officiating. Military Honors will be held following the memorial service. Friends may call Sunday from 1-3 at the funeral home prior to the memorial service. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Crossroads Hospice 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive Suite E., Uniontown, Ohio 44685.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Funeral Home
Download Now