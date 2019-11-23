|
|
Kenneth E. Reidenbach "Together Again"
89, of Baltic, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at The Inn at Northwood in Dover following a period of declining health. He was born in Baltic on Jan. 6, 1930 to the late Oscar V. and Nellie (Snyder) Reidenbach and married Norma Jean Renner on Aug. 12, 1951. She died on Jan. 16, 1999. He is retired from General Electric and served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the former Baltic Church of the Brethren.
He is survived by his children, Marsha (Dan) Burky of Sugarcreek, Karen (Lonnie) Swartzentruber of Walnut Creek, Kathy (Mike) Maurer of Baltic and Mark Reidenbach of Dallas, Texas; four grandchildren, Kristen Welling, Michael (Kristine) Maurer, Maresa Burky, and Garrett (Cassie) Maurer; two great-grandchildren, Cole and Mya Maurer; a brother, Paul R. (Harlene) Reidenbach of Newark; sisters, Carol (Dean) Burrell of Sugarcreek, Norma Meyers of Navarre and Cherolene Huntington of Coshocton. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Dick Meyers and siblings, Robert, Glenn, Dean, Erma, and Mary.
Memorial Services will be held on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek with Pastor Chad Stutzman officiating. Military Honors will be held following the memorial service. Friends may call Sunday from 1-3 at the funeral home prior to the memorial service. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Crossroads Hospice 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive Suite E., Uniontown, Ohio 44685.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 23, 2019