Kenneth Earl "Kenny" Watson
Together Again
87, a lifelong resident of Dover, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Union Hospital in Dover. Born on July 4, 1931, in Dover, he was the son of the late George and Anna (Spiker) Watson. He graduated from Dover High School. He joined the United States Marines, where he proudly served our country. In 1955 he married Louise Mizer, who preceded him in death on December 21, 2008. He was also preceded in death by his son, Atty. Thomas G. Watson; step-son, Sam Studer; two grandsons, Ryan Wieland, and Eddie Studer; his granddaughter, Jena Widder; along with his brothers and sisters; Jane, Jack, Harold, Glen, Bill, and Barbara. He worked for ODOT and the City of Dover in the water department for many years. He later began doing clerical work for the city, which he did until recently. Kenny was a member of First Christian Church in Dover. He was a talented woodworker and enjoyed restoring antique furniture. He loved his family and especially loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
He will be sadly missed by his daughters, Sallie (Ralph) Watson Jones of Knoxville, Tenn., Luann (Fritz) Wieland of New Philadelphia; stepdaughter, Barbara Fuger of Dover; daughter-in-law, Hilda Studer of Port Washington; grandchildren, Stephen, Daniel, and Jennifer of Knoxville, Tommy and Molly of Columbus, Heidi of East Sparta, Jake of Cincinnati, Laura of Florida, Sammy of Port Washington, Wendy of Port Washington, and Amanda of Gnadenhutten; daughter-in-law, Kelley Watson of Mt. Vernon; granddaughter-in-law, Jenifer Wieland of New Philadelphia; along with 14 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
In honoring Kenny's wishes, cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover. A private memorial service will take place with burial at Dover Burial Park next to Louise. To sign an online guestbook for Kenny, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions can be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia and the ALS Association Northern Ohio Chapter, 6155 Rockside Rd #403, Independence, OH 44131.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 29, 2019