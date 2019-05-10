|
Kenneth K. "Butch" Studer, Jr.
61, died April 14, 2019 at his home following several years of declining health. Kenneth was born on March 6, 1958 to Beverley and Kenneth Studer, Sr. Kenneth attended Indian Valley North High School and completed a two-year degree in Business Management with Applied Computer Technologies at Kent State University – Tuscarawas. Kenneth was employed in the construction industry, travelling around the country. He was also self-employed as an Auto Body Repair and Paint Technician and house painter. Kenneth was multi-talented and enjoyed writing music and poetry and playing guitar.
Kenneth's greatest achievements were his four children: Justin, Joshua (Heather), Jeremy (Sarah), and Stephanie. He immensely enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren: Kimberly, Brycen, Bailey, Aiden, Brenna, and Mila. In addition to his children and grandchildren, Kenneth is survived by his sisters, brothers, and many extended family members, including his Aunt Dolores Ashe, with whom he shared a special bond. Kenneth liked to laugh and smile and loved when he could make someone else laugh and smile, too.
A Remembrance Gathering for friends and family to share their fondest memories and stories will take place on May 18, 2019 from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m., at 834 East High Avenue in New Philadelphia, Ohio.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 10, 2019