Kenneth L. "Ken" Myers
74, of Strasburg passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Roselane Nursing Home in Massillon. Born on December 11, 1944 in McKeesport, Pa., he was the son of the late Charles and Dorothy (Milligan) Myers. He graduated from Glassport High School with the class of 1963. He joined the United States Navy where he honorably served two tours for our country during the Vietnam war. Ken was a lifetime member of the Dover Moose, New Philadelphia VFW, and the Strasburg American Legion. He was an Eagle Scout and also enjoyed playing cards and working puzzles.
On April 16, 1966, he married Connie Brinkley, who survives. He will also be sadly missed by his son, Kenneth (Tracey) Myers of Massillon; daughter, Mary (Matthew) Border of Tuscarawas; his brother, Charles Myers of Niles; his sisters, Nadeen Wieczorkowski, Becky (Dan) Bendel both of Pa.; seven grandchildren, Courtney (Allen) Welsch, Joshua Myers, Colin Border (fiance, Makayla Keathley), Aaron Border, Kaitlyn Border, Krista (Matt) Nutter, and Jeremy Murch; along with two great-grandchildren, Aiden Welsch, and Gabrielle Nutter.
Friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A celebration of Ken's life will take place on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jeff Mathews and Pastor Oliver Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Union Cemetery in Strasburg where the Strasburg American Legion will conduct military honors. To sign an online guestbook for Ken, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website.
Published in The Times Reporter on June 18, 2019