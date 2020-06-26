Kenneth Lee Miller
age 67, of New Philadelphia died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in Cleveland Clinic at Cleveland. Born in Aultman Hospital at Canton on Feb. 27, 1953, Kenny was a son of the late William and Lorene (Clark) Miller. At a young age Kenny failed Kindergarten because he couldn't pass sandbox class. However, in 1996, he buckled down and took night classes to earn his GED. For 42 years, Kenny traveled through 46 of the 50 states as a truck driver having hauled for many different companies throughout his career.
At the age of 14, he learned to play the guitar, then eventually learned the bass guitar, and the keyboard. Kenny was also a talented vocalist. He played in numerous bands through the years, and was proud to have had an album on display in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The album produced by Belkin Productions for his first band, Brimstone, was featured in the Rock Hall's display of Ohio bands. Kenny went on to play with Stone Wall and later Glass Onion, which at one point played for the Canal Dover Festival for eight consecutive years. When not playing a gig, or behind the wheel of his truck, Kenny could be found hitting the open road on his Harley Davidson Motorcycle.
His fun-loving spirit will be missed by his wife of 36 years, whom he married on Dec. 30, 1983, the former Nancy Ruefly; his children, J. R. (Heather) Clark, David (Krissy) Jones, Cheri Creager, and Angela Martin; his grandchildren, Samantha, Jacob, and Nathan Hooper, Michaela and Italia Creager and Kelci Martin; his sister, Wanda (Dave) Furden, numerous nieces and nephews, many lifelong friends and his faithful K9 companion, Bark Lee Miller. In addition to his parents, Kenny was preceded in death by his siblings, William Miller and Christine Rex.
Cremation will take place through the care of Geib's Tuscarawas Valley Crematory. The family will hold a celebration of Kenny's life at a later date. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Kenny by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 26, 2020.