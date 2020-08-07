1/1
KENNETH M. FRANCE
Kenneth M. France

81, of Lakeland, Florida, formerly of Dover, Ohio, passed away on August 3, 2020 following a period of declining health. Born in Dover, he was the son of the late Fred and Jennie France. He was a retired Dover firefighter and well known for his cooking, baking and gardening abilities. Kenny also enjoyed fishing, traveling, and singing in the Schoenbrunn Valley Barbershop Chorus. He was a member of First Moravian Church and active in First United Methodist Church of Dover. Most of all he was a loving father, grandfather and husband.

Kenny is survived by his wife, Linda, with whom he recently celebrated 50 years of marriage; daughters: Lori Miller (David), of Gray, Tennessee; Michelle Peterson (Chris), of Mackay, Idaho; Heather Fether (Rick) of Lakeland, Florida; his son, Kenny, Jr., (Lisa) of Dover; daughter-in-law, Bonnie France; grandchildren: Jordan Peltier, Jerrod Wilson, Krystal Barnhart, Brandon France, Jill France, Jenna Miller, Samantha France, Ileaha Begay, Sereck Peterson, Kyle Peterson, Arilia Peterson, and several great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his eldest son, Fred France; grandson, Nick France; his brothers, Donald "Bud" France and Robert France; and sister, Norma Jean Reip.

The family will hold a private memorial service on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Lakeland, Florida. In his memory the family plans to cook, bake, and enjoy many of Kenny's favorite recipes together. A Celebration of Life will be held in Dover, Ohio at a future date when it is once again safe to sing in groups and give each other hugs.

Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 6, 2020
ken was known for his work in dover, a wonderful Family man, to his family a Great marriage with his wife Linda. A member at church. Always willing to help. My condolences to All his Family. LINDA my thoughts and prayers are with you.
Barbara wilson
Friend
