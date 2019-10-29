|
Kenneth R. Funk
83, of Bolivar and formerly of Preston County, West Virginia, died Saturday October 26, 2019 at Aultman Hospital in Canton. Born January 31, 1936 in Preston County, West Virginia, he was a son of the late Raymond and Violet (Nestor) Funk. Kenneth was a retired Project Engineer and a U.S. Air Force veteran. He was a member and past President of the New Philadelphia American Legion, enjoyed Bluegrass Gospel Music, being outdoors and spending time with his family. He had a great love for the Lord and enjoyed sharing his faith with others.
He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Helen Koontz, on July 19, 2007. Kenneth is survived by his children Arlene (Delbert) Carter of San Antonio, Texas, Ken Dale (Sandra) Funk of Shillington, Pa., Linda May of Lincoln, Neb., Carol Ritter of San Antonio, Texas, Kevin Funk of Ohio, Iris (Lee) Brown of Lewes, Del., Matthew Funk of Chambersburg, Pa., Myran (Corinne) Funk of Canal Fulton and Dena (Bryan) Miller of Kidron; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and seven brothers and sisters. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter Kennette Renee Funk and a brother.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday October 29, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar. Pastor Fred Webb will officiate and burial will follow in Fort Laurens Cemetery in Bolivar where the Bolivar American Legion will conduct military honors. Friends may call two hours prior to services at the funeral home. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site.
