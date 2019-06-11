|
Kenneth R. "Kenny" Jones
91, of Dover, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Park Village Health Care Center in Dover. Born on February 17, 1928 in Dover, he was the son of the late Clifford and Charlene (VanFossen) Jones. He graduated from Dover High School. He honorably served our country in the United States Navy where he served on the USS Juneau. He attended Coyne Electrical School in Chicago. He later taught heating, air conditioning and refrigeration at Buckeye JVS. He retired from Henry Heating and Cooling. Following his retirement, he worked at Lowe's in New Philadelphia. Kenny was Methodist in his faith. He was a longtime (42 years) member of the Schoenbrunn Valley Barbershop Chorus and received the Barbershopper of the Year Award in 2013.
On May 19, 2019 he celebrated 51 years of marriage with his wife, Patricia Perry, who survives. He will also be sadly missed by his son, Trevor (Holly) Jones of Seville, Ohio; daughter, Tricia Peterson of Dover; grandson, Zane Peterson of Grand Junction, Colo.; granddaughter, Sabrina Peterson of Dover; sister, Nancy (Gabe) Donado of Ormond Beach, Fla.; sister-in-law, Peggy Dunkel of Medina; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In honoring Kenny's wishes, cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover. A graveside service will take place at a later date. To sign an online guestbook for Kenny, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Kenny's name can be made to the Hospice of your choice, Rainbow Connection, 119 3rd St. NW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on June 11, 2019