Kenneth Ray Bower
Age 76 of Dover, Ohio passed away peacefully Dec. 17 at Community Hospice surrounded by his family. He was the son of the late Donald and Virginia Bower of Bowerston who proceeded him in death. He was a graduate of Conotton Valley High School. Kenny served in the Vietnam War as an honored Marine, receiving two (2) Purple Hearts. He worked for many years as an automotive mechanic in New Philadelphia before retiring. He enjoyed having breakfast with his friends, video games and riding motorcycles.
He will be sadly missed by his daughter, Ursula (Michael) Fitzgerald of Dover; sisters, Twila (Ron) Mercer of Bowerston, Donna (Ralph) Greer of Louisville, Ohio and Barbara (Carl) James of New Philadelphia; along with many nieces and nephews and several very close friends.
Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service celebrating his life Sat. Dec 28 at 11:00 a.m. at Roxford United Methodist Church 771 Roxford Church Rd SE Dennison, OH 44621, with Pastor Ron Heasley officiating. Interment at Longview Cemetery in Bowerston will be at a later date. The family request that Memorial contributions be made to Community (Truman) Hospice at 716 Commercial Ave SW New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 20, 2019