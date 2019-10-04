|
Kenneth Schlegel, Sr.
86, of Fresno, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Aultman Hospital in Canton. He was born in New Bedford on February 21, 1933 to the late Frederick R. and Erma (Kaser) Schlegel and married Carol McFarland on June 5, 1952. She survives. He was a truck driver for Griffith Trucking for 26 years and then later for Pearl Valley Cheese. He was a member of Shanesville Lutheran Church and served as a Crawford Township Trustee for over 30 years. He was also a bus driver for Garaway Schools for seven years. He enjoyed NASCAR races.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Kenny (Bronwyn) Schlegel, Jr. of Beach City, Tony (Carla) Schlegel of Fresno and Diane Schlegel of Coshocton; seven grandchildren, Shawn Schlegel, Tiffany Perugini, Sebrina Porter, Seth Schlegel, Heath Lower, Brittany Shamblen, and Cole Snyder; 10 great grandchildren; and his sister, Edna (Ronald) Brenly of Baltic. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Chester Schlegel.
Private family graveside services will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the Fiat Cemetery with Pastor Barb DeBord officiating. No calling hours will be held. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shanesville Lutheran Church, PO Box 478, Sugarcreek, OH 44681.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 4, 2019