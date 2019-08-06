|
Kenneth W. "Ken" Burgess
83, of New Philadelphia, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the Compassionate Care Center of Aultman Hospice in Canton in the arms of his loving wife, Marilyn, whom he married on February 12, 1956. Born on May 31, 1936, in Dover, he was the son of the late John O. and Melva (Palmer) Burgess. He was also preceded in death by two brothers. He retired from Ray C. Call, Inc., and also worked for Ohio Bus Sales. Following his retirement, he delivered flowers for Buehler's in New Philadelphia. Ken loved to travel and enjoyed serving the Strasburg Community. He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Strasburg.
In addition to his wife, Marilyn, of 63 years, he will be sadly missed by his daughter, Becky Valentine of New Philadelphia; son, Kenneth (Brenda) Burgess of Dover; along with six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, from 5-8 p.m., and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. A celebration of Ken's life will take place at St. John United Church of Christ in Strasburg on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jason Rissler officiating. A meal will be served at the church immediately following the service. Burial will take place at Fry's Valley Moravian Cemetery in New Philadelphia. Memorial contributions can be made to St. John United Church of Christ, 516 N. Wooster Ave., Strasburg, Ohio 44680.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 6, 2019