Kenneth Wheaton Winters
"Together Again"
age 93, of New Philadelphia, died early Friday, January 10, 2020, in Park Village Southside while in the care of Community Hospice. Born in the family home at New Philadelphia on May 4, 1926, Kenny was a son of the late Clyde Arthur and Osra Galena (Wheaton) Winters. Kenny raced in the first Soap Box Derby which was held in Sugarcreek and for many years after, assisted countless father and son teams complete their derby cars. Kenny played trombone with the New Philadelphia Marching Quaker band prior to his graduation from New Philadelphia High School. Soon after, he was drafted into the United States Army where he also played trombone and was stationed in Germany during World War II. He was proud of the fact that he had the opportunity to have skied the Swiss Alps during his time abroad. Following his return from the service, Kenny attended THE Ohio State University. He apprenticed as a carpenter for Wendling Brothers and later became a member of Carpenter's Union Local 669. Kenny soon ventured out on his own and spent a great deal of his working career as a self-employed carpenter. He was proud of the fact that he assisted in the building of New Philadelphia's East Elementary School and was always willing to help anyone with a project or offer a tool to get the job done. He was a long-time member of First Christian Church at New Philadelphia, a former member of the New Philadelphia Elks Lodge, BPOE #510 and the Past President of the RC (Radio Control) Club of Tuscarawas County. In his younger years, Kenny also loved hunting and fishing. He was a "frequent flyer" at the former Aberth's Bakery and the New Philadelphia Wendy's. Kenny loved being with his family, being ornery, sharing his sense of humor, making new friends with ease and never shying away from telling anyone "just how it was."
He is survived by his children, Tom (Cathy) Winters of Dover, Suzanne (Phillip) Albury, Barb (Marvin Dale) Haney, Jane (Brett) Sulzener, Merri Beth (Blaine) Anstine and Julie (Jeff) Erwin all of New Philadelphia; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a sister, Ethel Anne (Jim) Davidson of Bainbridge and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Kenny was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Winters and three grandchildren.
The family will greet guests on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, from 4-7 PM in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory. Pastor Jim Borton will lead a service celebrating Kenny's life in the funeral home's chapel on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 10:30 AM. Burial with military honors will be held in the Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia. A luncheon in the Geib Family Center at New Philadelphia will follow services. Instead of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be directed to the Kenneth and Dorothy Winters Scholarship, C/O The Quaker Foundation, PO Box 627, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 where a scholarship has been established which will provide aid to students pursuing a trade or nursing degree. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Kenny by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 11, 2020