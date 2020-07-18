Kenslee Jae Brandon
14, of Newcomerstown, tragically died of injuries sustained in a go-cart accident at her home. Kenslee was the daughter of Cory and Amy Brandon of Newcomerstown. She was born on August 11, 2005 in Coshocton, Ohio. Kenslee was going to be a freshman at Newcomerstown High School. She was very active in sports, having played volleyball for Newcomerstown and the East Ohio Force Junior Olympic volleyball team. She also ran track, competing in the high jump, ran the 100-meter dash and was a member of the 4x400 relay team. Kenslee was musically gifted. She was a self-taught piano player, played the guitar, and played the quads in the Newcomerstown High School marching band. She learned to sew and made quilts. She was very involved with her dad's race car, The Plague, and recently traveled to Tennessee with him to appear on the tv show, Street Outlaws. Her newest venture was target shooting, which she enjoyed doing with her grandpa Mark. She attended New Pointe Church in Cambridge where she volunteered in the 2-3 year-old class. In spite of all her successes, Kenslee was never proud about any of her accomplishments. She was just a beautiful young lady who enjoyed life. Her family finds comfort in the fact that others will enjoy life because of her sacrificial gift of organ donation. Kenslee was truly a blessing to all who knew her. She will be terribly missed.
In addition to her parents, she leaves behind an 11-year-old sister, Kaelyn, of the home; her grandparents, Dale and Tina Brandon and Mark and Debbie Nay, all of Newcomerstown; and her great-grandparents, James and Mamie Brandon and Faye Carrico, all of Newcomerstown. She leaves behind four uncles, Chase Brandon, Tance Brandon, Chris Brandon, and Robby Nay, and her special aunt, Andrea Booth. Kenslee was loved by all her younger cousins, Reed Brandon, Etta Brandon, Lily Brandon, and Aubree, Ainslee, and Derringer Booth.
Visitation will take place on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 11:00 AM-2:00 PM at Addy Funeral home in Newcomerstown, followed by a graveside service at West Lawn cemetery, with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kenslee's name to Akron Children's Hospital "Have a Heart, Do Your Part" Radiothon, located at One Perkins Square Akron, OH 44308 or online at www.akronchildrens.org/Giving.html
. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com
.
Addy, 740-498-8111