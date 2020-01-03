|
|
Kenvin R. "Kenny" Miller
66, of Strasburg, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Aultman Hospital in Canton following a brief illness. He was born in Charm on January 12, 1953 to the late Forrest and Margaret (Ely) Miller and married Cindy Zimmerman on November 10, 1990. She survives. He was a member of Zion United Church of Christ in New Bedford. He was a truck driver with Sugarcreek Cartage since 1999. He enjoyed his pets; watching his granddaughters play softball; and watching westerns on TV.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Jamie (Sheila) Miller of Strasburg, Danyiel Vance of Orrville and Michelle (Chris) Smith of West Milton, PA; his beloved pet Callie; grandchildren, Adrian, Amaya, Andrew, Keegan, and Finley; brother, Ivan Miller of Stone Creek; sister, Rebecca (Ken) Baker of Millersburg; brother-in-law Daniel "Sonny" Troyer of Kidron; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death, by his sister, Elaine Troyer, sister-in-law, Francis Miller; and his beloved pet, Murphie.
Services will be held on Monday, January 6, 2019 at 5 p.m. at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek with Pastor Mike Baker officiating. Friends may call on Monday from 2-5 at the funeral home prior to the services. For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory.
Smith-Varns
330-852-2141
www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 3, 2020