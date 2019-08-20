Home

POWERED BY

Services
Addy Funeral Home Inc
406 W State St
Newcomerstown, OH 43832
(740) 498-8111
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Addy Funeral Home
Newcomerstown, OH
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Addy Funeral Home
Newcomerstown, OH
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Addy Funeral Home
Newcomerstown, OH
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Addy Funeral Home
Newcomerstown, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kerry Addy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kerry Addy


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kerry Addy Obituary
Kerry Addy

59, of Newcomerstown passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic. She was born March 16, 1960 in Coshocton to the late James V. and Lorna Jane (Angle) Couts. She was a homemaker. She attended Countryside Baptist Church of Port Washington. She loved gardening,

collecting antiques, crafting and enjoyed spending time with her family and grandkids.

She is survived by her two daughters, Melissa (Brian) Hardesty of Massillon, and Brandi Addy (Jed Kenney) of Newcomerstown; her son, Cody (Hannah) Addy of Coshocton; grandchildren, Mason and Sophia Addy; her sister, Caroline (Mike) Tipple of Newcomerstown; three brothers, Dave (Karen) Couts of Newcomerstown, Curt (Judy) Couts of Cadiz, Gerald (DeeAnn) Couts of Columbus; sister-in-law, Ellen Couts of Newcomerstown; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jim Couts; sister-in-law, Kathy Couts; niece, Kelly Couts; and nephew, Kevin Couts.

Services will be Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Addy Funeral Home, Newcomerstown. Burial will follow in Peoples Community Church Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. and also on Thursday one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com.

Addy Funeral Home,

740-498-8111
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now