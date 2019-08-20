|
|
Kerry Addy
59, of Newcomerstown passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic. She was born March 16, 1960 in Coshocton to the late James V. and Lorna Jane (Angle) Couts. She was a homemaker. She attended Countryside Baptist Church of Port Washington. She loved gardening,
collecting antiques, crafting and enjoyed spending time with her family and grandkids.
She is survived by her two daughters, Melissa (Brian) Hardesty of Massillon, and Brandi Addy (Jed Kenney) of Newcomerstown; her son, Cody (Hannah) Addy of Coshocton; grandchildren, Mason and Sophia Addy; her sister, Caroline (Mike) Tipple of Newcomerstown; three brothers, Dave (Karen) Couts of Newcomerstown, Curt (Judy) Couts of Cadiz, Gerald (DeeAnn) Couts of Columbus; sister-in-law, Ellen Couts of Newcomerstown; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jim Couts; sister-in-law, Kathy Couts; niece, Kelly Couts; and nephew, Kevin Couts.
Services will be Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Addy Funeral Home, Newcomerstown. Burial will follow in Peoples Community Church Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. and also on Thursday one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com.
Addy Funeral Home,
740-498-8111
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 20, 2019