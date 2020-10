Kerry Louis Saunders72, of New Philadelphia, formerly of North Canton, passed away Friday, October 23rd, at Hennis Care Center in Dover. Born in Canton on June 22, 1948, a son of the late Louis and Audrey (Danner) Saunders. He retired in 2001 as a regional sales manager for Consolodated Freightways. Kerry served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Kerry enjoyed raising show cattle and was a member of the Ohio and National Simmental Associations. He was also a long time softball and baseball coach.Survived by wife of 50 years Pam S (Aiken) Saunders; 2 daughters Felisa (Keith) Cool, of New Philadelphia, Niki (Chris) Werntz, of Coshocton; 1 son KC (Sara) Saunders, of Avon Lake; 1 sister Carole (Ken) Atkinson as well as 6 grandchildren Konnor Cool, Koby Cool, Peyton Werntz, Maguire Werntz, Jack Saunders and Hudson Saunders.A celebration of life gathering will be held on June 22, 2021, times and location will be announced at a later date. The family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org . You may add your condolences on our website:Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral HomeLocally Owned Since 1917330-455-0293