Kevin A. DiDonato
71, of New Albany, Ohio, formerly of Wooster, Ohio, passed away October 22, 2020. A son of the late Arthur and Lois (Thompson) DiDonato, he was born July 24, 1949 and married Sherrill (Crocker) DiDonato on June 19, 1971. He was a 1967 graduate of Claymont High School and received his Bachelors, Masters, and Specialist in Education degrees from Bowling Green State University. Kevin was a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army and Captain of the 323rd Military Police Company of the Ohio National Guard. He finished his military career as a staff officer with the 137th Service and Supply Battalion of the Ohio National Guard. He began his professional career in education at Eastwood Local Schools and continued on at Triway Local Schools where he retired as Superintendent after 22 years with the district. After retirement, he worked as a consultant in the area of employer benefits and energy conservation projects for schools, and for ten years he served the Mapleton Local School District in Ashland County.

Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Sherri; their children, Chad (Earnest Morgan) DiDonato, Keith (Diane) DiDonato, and Liz (Cameron) Miller; and grandchildren, Cayden, Roman, Brooke, and Reid. He also leaves behind his brothers, Rich (Beth) DiDonato of Dennison, Ohio, John (Reta) DiDonato of Westerville, Ohio, and Greg DiDonato of Dennison, Ohio.

As per his request, he will be cremated and will have no calling hours or funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Wayne County, American Red Cross, and Planned Parenthood.

Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 23, 2020.
