KEVIN M. LOSEY
1968 - 2020
Kevin M. Losey

age 51, of Warren, OH, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. He was born September 20, 1968 in Grand Rapids Michigan, the son of Gene Glenn Losey and Jeanne Marie (Edwards) Losey. Kevin graduated from Claymont High School in Uhrichsville, and honorably served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a great storyteller who enjoyed his motorcycle, his dog, and most of all his family and friends.

Precious memories of Kevin live on with his two daughters, Ashley Losey of Canton, Ohio and Kayla Watson of Dayton, Ohio ; two brothers, Doug Losey (Melanie) of Warren and Bruce Losey (Linda) of Niles; two sisters, Cyndi Lynn (Brian) of Virginia Beach, Va. and Taunya Vise of Fleming Island, Florida; one granddaughter, Kyra; his special friend Charlotte Rainsberg; and his nieces and nephews who thought the world of him. His faithful companion, Scruffy misses him daily. His parents, Gene Glenn and Jeanne Marie Huff, preceded him in death.

A celebration of life will be held September 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., at the Elks Lodge, Uhrichsville Ohio. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road N.E., Warren, Ohio 44483. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. This obituary may be viewed and condolences sent to:

www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com

Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 330-394-6200

Published in The Times Reporter on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Elks Lodge
Funeral services provided by
Staton-Borowski Funeral Home
962 North Rd Ne
Warren, OH 44483
(330) 394-6200
