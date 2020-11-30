Kevin R. Greenwood "Together Again"55, of Dover, died unexpectedly Wednesday November 25, 2020 at Union Hospital in Dover. Born July 1, 1965 in Dennison, he was a son of the late Alva and Anna Louise (Kinsey) Greenwood. He attended New Pointe Community Church in Dover. Kevin loved his family and he worked very hard to support them. He was a very loyal and dedicated employee of Smith Ambulance Service in Dover for the past 8 years. Kevin operated an ambulette wheel chair van as well as providing transports to psychiatric facilities all over Ohio. He became friends with many of his patients and received many compliments on his kind and caring service. He was well liked by his co workers and will be sadly missed by his Smith Ambulance Family.Kevin was preceded in death by his wife, the former Robyn Ruegsegger, on July 25, 2017. He is survived by two sons Tyler (Megan) Greenwood of New Philadelphia, Tanner Greenwood of Dover, a granddaughter Addelyn Mae Greenwood, father in law Bill Ruegsegger of Dover, a brother Edward (Helen) Greenwood of Uhrichsville and a sister Brenda Greenwood of Pittsburgh. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister Patricia Carr and a brother Jack Greenwood.A public graveside service will be held Saturday December 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Union Hill Cemetery in Sugarcreek with Pastor Andrew McClung officiating. He will then be laid to rest with his wife, Robyn. The Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar is handling the arrangements. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site. For those planning to attend, please bring a "Kevin" story to share.Lebold-Smith330-874-3113