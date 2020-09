Or Copy this URL to Share

Kim Marie Dearth



62, of Carrollton passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Akron General Hospital following a sudden illness.



In honoring Kim's wishes, cremation has been entrusted with the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover. Friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. To sign an online guestbook for Kim, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store