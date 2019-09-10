Home

Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Kim Rene (Stoneman) King


1961 - 2019
Kim Rene (Stoneman) King Obituary
Kim Rene (Stoneman) King

57, of Minerva passed away suddenly on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at her home following complications of Epilepsy Born on Dec. 31, 1961, she was the daughter of Thomas and Beverly (Henson) Stoneman. She was preceded in death by her father. Kim was a 1980 graduate of Tusky Valley High School and attended Columbus Technical College. She was a draftsman for the former Burns Cold Forge/ Mascotech. On Oct. 21, 1995, she married the love of her life, Robert King, who adored her. Together they enjoyed cycling, which she was very good at. Kim also enjoyed crocheting and was very talented with embroidering. Her favorite pastime was horseback riding. She also was a skilled horse trainer and was a member of the 4-H Club for many years. She enjoyed walking and playing cards with her neighbors and she found relaxation in yoga. Kim has a very strong faith and was an active member of Harsh Bible Church. She was always optimistic enjoyed life to the fullest.

In addition to her beloved husband, Robert, of 25 years, and her mother, Beverly, she will be sadly missed by her brother, Perry (Dolores) Stoneman of Mineral City; niece, Jessica (Dalton) Echols of Gainesville, Ga; two nephews, Brian (Amanda) Stoneman of Mineral City, Tyler (Sally) Stoneman of Ringold, Ga; five great-nieces; and her close friends, Judy Childers and Anita Allman.

Friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. A celebration of Kim's life will take place at the funeral home on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Ed Good officiating. Burial will follow at New Cumberland Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Warren Township Community Center. To sign an online guestbook for Kim, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions can be made to Harsh Bible Church, 4236 Lunar Rd, Carrollton, Ohio 44615.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 10, 2019
