Kris Beckett
49, passed on from this world on March 1, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital after a battle with cancer. She was engaged to Mike Haynes, sharing over 10 years together. Born in Dennison, OH; she was the daughter of Louis and Vivian Swaim. She attended Claymont Schools. She took pride in being a good mother and housewife. She enjoyed nothing more than to spend time with friends and family.
Kris is survived by her fiancé, Mike Haynes; children: Zac Swaim (Kayla Swaim), Laci Smith (Thor Smith), Brandon Haynes (Jessica Haney), Haily Haynes; siblings: Kevin Swaim (Michelle Swaim), Keith Swaim (Lisa Swaim), and Kendal Swaim; uncle, Harold Romig (Betty Romig); cousin, Teresa Romig; and many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents as well as both parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held for friends and family. Contact the family for more information.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 6, 2020