Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heritage Cremation Society - Louisville
303 South Chapel Street
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-5770

KRIS BECKETT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KRIS BECKETT Obituary
Kris Beckett

49, passed on from this world on March 1, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital after a battle with cancer. She was engaged to Mike Haynes, sharing over 10 years together. Born in Dennison, OH; she was the daughter of Louis and Vivian Swaim. She attended Claymont Schools. She took pride in being a good mother and housewife. She enjoyed nothing more than to spend time with friends and family.

Kris is survived by her fiancé, Mike Haynes; children: Zac Swaim (Kayla Swaim), Laci Smith (Thor Smith), Brandon Haynes (Jessica Haney), Haily Haynes; siblings: Kevin Swaim (Michelle Swaim), Keith Swaim (Lisa Swaim), and Kendal Swaim; uncle, Harold Romig (Betty Romig); cousin, Teresa Romig; and many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents as well as both parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held for friends and family. Contact the family for more information.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KRIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Cremation Society - Louisville
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -